Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after buying an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $155.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.45.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

