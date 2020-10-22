Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

