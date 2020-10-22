Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Progressive by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

