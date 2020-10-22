Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 350,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

