Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,116,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 102.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 1,075.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $573.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.64. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

