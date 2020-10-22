Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

