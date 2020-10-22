National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

NYSE RCI traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.32. 19,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,028. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $548,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 236,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,242 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 322,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

