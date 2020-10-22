National Bank Financial Comments on Quebecor’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion.

