NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading 6% Higher

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.48. 303,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 560,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

