Morgan Stanley Raises Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $137.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

Shares of XLNX opened at $111.30 on Thursday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

