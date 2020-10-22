Morgan Stanley Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $73.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.