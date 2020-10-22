Mizuho Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. JD.com has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. JD.com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 283,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 149.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,238.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.