Mizuho Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.
JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.
NASDAQ:JD opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. JD.com has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $86.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 283,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 149.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,238.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.