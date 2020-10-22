Mizuho Cuts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $25.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NYSE HFC opened at $19.15 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.67.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 311,295 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 242,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

