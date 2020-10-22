MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $604.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $382,560.42 and $604.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00240278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.01307161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00144491 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.