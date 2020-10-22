Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Meritor stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $6,407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth $15,868,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,875.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 198,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 169,484 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

