Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.

MDGS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,682. Medigus has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

