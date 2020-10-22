Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.
MDGS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,682. Medigus has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54.
Medigus Company Profile
