MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Achieves $9.34 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $15,720.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

