LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Gap Down to $225.00

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $225.00, but opened at $217.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

