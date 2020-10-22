Lithia Motors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $264.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $288.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.