Lithia Motors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $264.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $288.56.
In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
Further Reading: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.