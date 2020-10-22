Lithia Motors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of LAD opened at $262.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

