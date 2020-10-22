Lithia Motors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of LAD opened at $262.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.18.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.