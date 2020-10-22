Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.62.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

