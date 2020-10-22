Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Trading Up 6.8%

Li Auto (NYSE:LI)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 7,589,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,191,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,788,000.

Li Auto Company Profile (NYSE:LI)

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.