Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $149.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Lear by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lear by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.