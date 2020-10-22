Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

LVS opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $8,754,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 111.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

