Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Landstar System updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.61-1.71 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.61 to $1.71 EPS.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $129.29. 3,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.