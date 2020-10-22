Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

LRCX opened at $366.62 on Thursday. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331,843 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

