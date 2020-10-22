Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $22,389,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.26.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $207.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

