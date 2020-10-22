Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $53.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Knight Equity from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Knight Equity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NYSE KNX opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

