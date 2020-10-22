Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KNX opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

