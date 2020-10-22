KeyCorp Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.06. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 1,398.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Middleby by 587.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

