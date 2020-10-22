KeyCorp Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

