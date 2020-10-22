Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Decreased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSU opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

