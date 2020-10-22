JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $24.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

MTOR opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,779.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $6,407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth about $15,868,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meritor by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meritor by 2,875.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 198,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Meritor by 216.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 169,484 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

