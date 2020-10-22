JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target to $23.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

KAR stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

