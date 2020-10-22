Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Snap stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $38.89.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 166,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,838,519.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,522.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,102,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,130 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

