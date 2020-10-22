iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $85.68 on Thursday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.