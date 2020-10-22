iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.52-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.365-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at $444,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

