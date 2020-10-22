IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

