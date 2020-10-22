IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.
Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
