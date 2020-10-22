Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDXG. ValuEngine lowered Interpace Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Interpace Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Biosciences (IDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.