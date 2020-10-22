Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

