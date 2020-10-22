Independent Bank Co.(MI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has increased its dividend by 111.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $315.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

