IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.40.

Shares of IDXX opened at $419.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.58. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $431.15.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

