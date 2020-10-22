Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 593,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

