Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.
Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
