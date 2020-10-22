Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

