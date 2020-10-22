Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on November 13th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 5,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $999.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

