Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Homeros has a total market cap of $308.33 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00006894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Homeros has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,933,692 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.