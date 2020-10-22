Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. CSFB downgraded Hexcel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

Hexcel stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Hexcel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

