Head to Head Review: Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Air Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.03 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Air Canada $14.42 billion 0.25 $1.11 billion N/A N/A

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Air Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thai Airways International Public and Air Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Canada 0 3 6 0 2.67

Air Canada has a consensus price target of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 107.45%. Given Air Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Volatility & Risk

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Air Canada -13.52% -37.10% -4.87%

Summary

Air Canada beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; and tourism business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 188 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 94 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 80 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 14 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 64 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 14 Airbus A321 aircraft, 3 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

