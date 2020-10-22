HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 45.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $59.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

