Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

